ASEAN Concerned over Recent Surge of Missile Testing on Korean Peninsula

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has expressed its grave concerns over the recent surge in DPRK’s Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) testing and ballistic missile launches.

“This worrisome development reflects an increased tension on the Korean Peninsula and threatens peace and stability in the region and in the world,” the ASEAN Foreign Ministers said in their statement AKP received this afternoon.

Recognising that instability in the Korean Peninsula seriously impacts regional peace and stability, the statement continued, ASEAN urged the DPRK to exercise self-restraint in order to de-escalate the tension and avoid actions that may further aggravate the situation.

ASEAN also reiterated its call on the DPRK to fully comply with all relevant UNSC Resolutions, taking into account the international community’s calls for diplomacy and in the interest of maintaining peace and security in the region. Diplomatic efforts, including the creation of a conducive environment for peaceful dialogue amongst all concerned parties, should remain a priority.

“ASEAN reaffirms its readiness to play a constructive role, including through utilising ASEAN-led mechanisms, such as the ASEAN Regional Forum, to de-escalate tension in order to bring about a complete, verifiable, irreversible, and peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” the statement underlined. “ASEAN emphasises that achieving peace and stability will also mean greater development and prosperity for the DPRK and the whole region.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press