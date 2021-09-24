ASEAN Congratulates Construction of Morodok Techo National Stadium

ASEAN member countries have congratulated Cambodia’s newly constructed Morodok Techo National Stadium now ready for the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023.

The congratulation was made in a recent meeting of the Standing Committee of the Southeast Asian Sports Council.

According to H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), the ASEAN countries appreciated the new achievement of Cambodia, and was positive that Cambodia will host the 32nd SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games 2023 successfully.

They also applauded the progress of the preparations for the games by Cambodia.

The 32nd SEA Games will take place from May 5 to 17, 2023, while the 12th ASEAN Para Games from June 1 to 10, 2023.

Cambodia is scheduled to organise the events in five destinations including Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot and Kep.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press