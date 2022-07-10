ASEAN Extends Deepest Condolences on Loss of H.E. Shinzo Abe

The Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has issued a statement on the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister H.E. Shinzo Abe of Japan.

“We, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers, are shocked and saddened by the fatal shooting of His Excellency Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan, in Nara on 8 July 2022, for which there can be no justification,” read the statement.

“We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and people of Japan and to the family of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has been a beloved and good friend of ASEAN,” it added.

H.E. Shinzo Abe was pronounced dead on July 8, a few hours after being shot at twice while giving a campaign speech in Nara city in western Japan.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press