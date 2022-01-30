ASEAN Gender Mainstreaming Strategic Framework 2021-2025 Launched

An ASEAN Gender Mainstreaming Strategic Framework (AGMSF) 2021-2025 has been launched.

The launching ceremony took place via videoconference on Jan. 27, with the participation of delegates from ASEAN countries.

H.E. Ms. Hou Nirakmeta, Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Vice Chairman of the ASEAN Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women (ACWC) led the Cambodian delegation to attend the event.

Themed “Rising to New Heights: A Whole-of-ASEAN Approach on Gender Mainstreaming”, the event aims to promote the effective implementation and awareness building of AGMSF on the three ASEAN pillars: ASEAN Security-Political Community, ASEAN Economic Community and ASEAN Social-Cultural Community.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Ms. Hou Nirakmeta expressed her confidence that the framework will play a crucial role in achieving the equality of gender in the ASEAN region.

She also urged for further regional cooperation in mainstreaming visions of gender into the three mentioned pillars

