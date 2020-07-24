ASEAN Holds Workshop to Tackle Fake News

ASEAN has organised a workshop to timely address fake news across the ASEAN region and beyond, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

The workshop took place yesterday via a video conference and was chaired by H.E. Phan Tam, Vice Minister of Information and Communication of Vietnam with participation of delegates from other ASEAN member countries, European Union representatives to ASEAN and UNESCO.

Addressing the occasion, H.E. Phan Tam underlined the on-going global development and changes in technology.

The rise of fake news and dis information on social-media platforms, continued the Vietnamese vice minister, is a huge concern especially among commoners with limited awareness, leading to mistreatment and discrimination.

The problems need a joint effort among countries within the region to minimise and resolve them in a timely manner, more importantly, during the COVID-19 crisis.

Participating country and entity representatives shared their respective government’s policies and effort in countering the issues, including the formulation of laws, regulations and other collaboration with peer ASEAN member countries and concerned partners.

Cambodian delegates shared the latest efforts by the Royal Government of Cambodia as well as the Ministry of Information and development partners to tackle the issues.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press