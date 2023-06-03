Cambodia bagged a gold medal in 3x3 women’s wheelchair basketball event after defeating Thailand 11-9 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh, this morning.

The gold medal was obtained after Cambodian para athlete Sinet earned two scores at five-minute extra time when both teams got the same scores.

It was the first gold medal for host Cambodia at the 12th ASEAN Para Games which will officially be opened this evening under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his spouse.

Wheelchair basketball, the first sport to kick off as part of the ASEAN Para Games 2023, is taking place from June 2 to 7. The competitions are divided into 3x3 men’s and women’s and 5x5 men’s and women’s events.

Participating countries are host Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Laos.

A total of 2,692 sports delegates and athletes are participating in the ASEAN Para Games 2023 to be held from June 3 to 9: host Cambodia (343), Thailand (629), Indonesia (580), Malaysia (290), the Philippines (272), Vietnam (194), Singapore (131), Myanmar (131), Lao PDR (89), Brunei Darussalam (32), and Timor-Leste (31).

Fourteen (14) sports including Athletics, Badminton, Boccia, Chess, 5-a-side Football, 7-a-side Football, Goalball, Judo, Powerlifting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Siting Volleyball, Wheelchairs Basketball, and E-sports (Demonstration) are listed for the regional games with 431 sports events at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, National Olympic Stadium and other courts in Phnom Penh capital.

Cambodia earned 28 medals (7 gold, 10 silver, and 11 bronze) at the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Solo, Indonesia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse