ASEAN Plus Three Discuss Economic Recovery

Commerce ministers of ASEAN Plus Three have discussed economic recovery for the post-COVID-19 period during a recent virtual conference meeting on COVID-19 response.

The meeting was chaired by H.E. Tran Tuan Anh, Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam with the participation of commerce ministers of ASEAN nations, China, Japan and South Korea, as well as the ASEAN Secretary General.

Cambodian Minister of Commerce H.E. Pan Sorasak represented Cambodia during the meeting.

The discussion has led to the establishment of a Special Economic Commission to respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 on the economy and to pave the way for economic recovery.

From his end, Cambodian Minister of Commerce H.E. Pan Sorasak encouraged a timely and consistent response and coordination among ASEAN Plus Three countries to bring the region’s economy back on track.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press