ASEAN Reaffirms Strong Partnership with Cambodia



Jakarta: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has reaffirmed its strong partnership with the Kingdom of Cambodia.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the reaffirmation was made during a courtesy meeting between H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, and H.E. Ambassador Heng Sarith, Permanent Representative of Cambodia to ASEAN. This meeting took place at the ASEAN Headquarters on February 12 in Jakarta, Indonesia.





During the meeting, both parties discussed preparations for the upcoming visit of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, to the ASEAN Headquarters/ASEAN Secretariat. This visit is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.





H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn and H.E. Ambassador Heng Sarith also took the opportunity to exchange views on regional priorities to advance ASEAN Community-building efforts, emphasizing the importance of their collaboration in regional development initiatives.

