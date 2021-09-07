ASEAN Secretary General Expresses Full Support for Cambodia as ASEAN Chair 2022

ASEAN General Secretariat has voiced its full support and will provide close cooperation for Cambodia as the Chair of ASEAN in 2022.

The commitment was reaffirmed by H.E. Lim Jock Hoi, ASEAN Secretary-General, while holding a discussion with H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, late last week via videoconference.

The meeting focused mainly on the progress of the ratification of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement between ASEAN and its Member States, especially the readiness of Cambodia to be the Chair of ASEAN in 2022 and to host related meetings.

H.E. Pan Sorasak, also ASEAN Economic Minister for Cambodia, informed the ASEAN secretary-general about the progress of Cambodia’s preparations for the chairmanship of ASEAN in 2022, especially under the pillar of ASEAN Economic Community, including the compilation of key documents on main economic achievements and so on.

The minister also updated H.E. Lim Jock Hoi on the ratification process of RCEP Agreement scheduled to enter into force in early 2022 so that we can gain benefit from the agreement amid the socio-economic recovery efforts.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press