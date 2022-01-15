ASEAN Secretary-General Visits Cambodia

H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of ASEAN, will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia from Jan. 15 to 19, 2022, at the invitation of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn.

During the visit, H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi will pay a courtesy call on Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and hold a meeting with H.E. Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Prak Sokhonn, said a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi is also expected to have meetings with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence, Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh; Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth; Senior Minister, Minister of Public Works and Transport H.E. Sun Chanthol; Minister of Education, Youth and Sports H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron; and Minister of Commerce H.E. Pan Sorasak, respectively, it added.

The Secretary-General will also attend the ASEAN Tourism Ministerial Meeting on Jan. 19, 2022 in Preah Sihanoukville, it pointed out.

“The visit of H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi to Cambodia as the current ASEAN Chair will seek ways and means to further enhance the cooperation and coordination between the ASEAN Secretariat and Cambodian relevant Ministries under the three community pillars, namely: ASEAN Political-Security; ASEAN Economic; and ASEAN Socio-Cultural Communities, to ensure good achievements for a stronger and more cohesive ASEAN Family,” underlined the press release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press