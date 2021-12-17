ASEAN to Foster Regional Tourism Reopening

The 55th ASEAN National Tourism Organisation NTOs) Meeting discussed the fostering investment and tourism reopening in the region in a near future.

The discussion took place on Dec. 14-15 under the chairmanship of H.E. Thong Rathasak, Director General of Tourism Development and International Cooperation and President of 55th ASEAN NTOs Meeting.

Tourism Directors General from ASEAN countries, ASEAN+3 (China, Japan, South Korea) and representatives from Russia, India, ASEAN Secretariat, ASEAN centre, Asia-Pacific Travel Association, ASEAN Tourism Research Association and US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) like Visa, Agoda and Google joined the virtual meeting.

In the meeting, participants agreed to prepare actions to implement the tourism recovery plan 2021-2025, establish policy framework for sustainable ASEAN tourism development, develop ASEAN tourism marketing strategy 2021-2025 and beyond.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press