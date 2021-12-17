December 18, 2021

Cambodia News Gazette

Are You Ready for Latest News?

ASEAN to Foster Regional Tourism Reopening

The 55th ASEAN National Tourism Organisation NTOs) Meeting discussed the fostering investment and tourism reopening in the region in a near future.
The discussion took place on Dec. 14-15 under the chairmanship of H.E. Thong Rathasak, Director General of Tourism Development and International Cooperation and President of 55th ASEAN NTOs Meeting.
Tourism Directors General from ASEAN countries, ASEAN+3 (China, Japan, South Korea) and representatives from Russia, India, ASEAN Secretariat, ASEAN centre, Asia-Pacific Travel Association, ASEAN Tourism Research Association and US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) like Visa, Agoda and Google joined the virtual meeting.
In the meeting, participants agreed to prepare actions to implement the tourism recovery plan 2021-2025, establish policy framework for sustainable ASEAN tourism development, develop ASEAN tourism marketing strategy 2021-2025 and beyond.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press

Leave a Reply

You May Like