ASEAN, UN Emphasise Importance of Myanmar-led Political Process to End Violence

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations have shared the same idea that any political process toward ending violence in Myanmar must be Myanmar-led and Myanmar-own to be successful.

The agreement was made by H E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia and Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, and Dr. Noeleen Heyzer, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General on Myanmar, in their meeting via videoconference on Dec. 28, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation AKP received this afternoon.

Both sides also emphasised on the urgent need to work together to ensure safe and speedy delivery of humanitarian relief to the people who are in dire need of assistance, including vaccination to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Noeleen Heyzer congratulated Cambodia on assuming ASEAN Chairmanship for 2022 and the role of the Special Envoy on Myanmar. She expressed aspiration to work closely with Cambodia in support for a peaceful solution to the current crisis in Myanmar.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn extended his congratulations to Dr. Noeleen Heyzer on her assignment and affirmed his readiness to cooperate with her in this endeavor. He shared Cambodia’s commitment to take a practical and step-by-step approach toward achieving progress on the implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus.

The Deputy Prime Minister also committed to brief the United Nations Security Council on the progress of his work as the Special Envoy as has been done by the Special Envoy of the previous ASEAN Chair, H.E. Dato Erywan Yusof, Foreign Minister of Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press