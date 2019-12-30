ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 23 – 29 Dec 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

As the Northeast Monsoon continues, several flooding events have occurred in the southern part of ASEAN region, particularly in Indonesia. While on the contrary, dry conditions persisted over the Mekong sub-region, and scattered hotspots continued to be detected especially in Cambodia, southern Myanmar and Thailand. Meanwhile in the Philippines, the Category 1 Typhoon PHANFONE has brought strong winds and heavy rains during Christmas time, the typhoon exited the Philippines Responsibility Area (PAR) as it weakens on 28 December 2019.

HIGHLIGHT:

Typhoon PHANFONE (locally named URSULA) has made landfall during Christmas time (24-26 December 2019) in Region IV-A, V, VI, VII, VIII, and XIII. The Philippine's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that number of affected people as per 30 December 2019, almost reaching 2 million, with more than 100.000 people displaced. Previously, about 58.000 people were displaced for pre-emptive evacuation in Regions MIMAROPA, V,VII, and VIII. Currently, the NDRRM Operations Center alert status remains in BLUE. AHA Centre Emergency Operations Centre is on stand-by, and closely monitoring this event.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Outspread rainfall in southern part of ASEAN region, particularly in Indonesia, have caused numbers of localised flooding and landslides. While, rainfall intensities in Peninsular Malaysia have decreased compared to the previous week. In northern part of ASEAN region, heavy rainfall occurred in the Philippines due to Typhoon PHANFONE, while dry conditions in Mekong sub-region persisted.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were six (6) earthquake events with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred last week, five (5) in Indonesia (BMKG) and one (1) in the Philippines (PHIVOLCS). None of these earthquakes have caused significant impacts or damages.

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts that the Northeast Monsoon will continue.

Therefore, dry weather can be expected over the Mekong sub-region, while wet conditions is expected in the southern part of ASEAN region. Based on past year trends, an escalation of hotspot activities can be expected in late-January and February period, particularly over Thailand and Cambodia. Generally, above-normal temperature is favoured over most parts of Southeast Asia until February 2020.

Source: ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance