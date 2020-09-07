ASEM Foreign Ministers Adopt a Statement on COVID-19

The Foreign Ministers of Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), as represented by Cambodia as the Host Country of the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13), the EU and Germany as the Regional Coordinators of the European Group, Singapore as the Regional Coordinator of the ASEAN Group, and Russia as the Regional Coordinator of the Northeast and South Asia Group, today adopted the ASEM Ministerial Statement on COVID-19.

According to a press release of the Host of ASEM13 AKP received this afternoon, the Statement reflects the spirit of close cooperation among ASEM Partners to respond appropriately to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministers recognised that combating the COVID-19 pandemic would require concerted international cooperation, effective actions by multilateral organisations, and support for multilateralism by ASEM Partners, based on UN principles and values.

They reaffirmed their commitment to working together and sharing experiences, best practices and information in a free, responsible, transparent and timely manner in order to decisively and effectively control the spread of the pandemic. They stressed the importance of an open, free, fair and non-discriminatory environment that provides a level-playing field, transparency, and mutual benefit for trade and investment. In the post-pandemic phase, they committed to accelerate the post-COVID-19 sustainable socio-economic recovery, stimulate economic development and financial resilience, and minimise the potential of global economic recession by restoring growth, investment, sustainable connectivity, business travel and tourism, as well as maintaining market stability.

As the host of the ASEM13 Summit, Cambodia attached paramount importance to upholding the momentum of the ASEM process and maintain ASEM visibility and relevance. Through the concerted efforts of all ASEM Partners, Cambodia organised a series of videoconferences, including one full ASEM Senior Officials’ Meeting and three ASEM Regional Coordinators’ Senior Officials’ Meetings, in order to achieve these ministerial outcomes, in line with ASEM’s spirit of equal partnership and consensus.

Cambodia extends its utmost appreciation to all ASEM Partners for their collaboration to deliver this ASEM Ministerial Statement, which its full text is attached below.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press