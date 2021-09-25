ASEP11 to Further Expand Alliance among Member Countries

Cambodia expects a stronger and expanded alliance with parliamentaries of countries around the world through the upcoming 11th Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting (ASEP11) that it will host.

The optimism was made by H.E. Chheang Vun, Chairman of the Commission for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Information and Media of the National Assembly of Cambodia in an interview with AKP recently.

Cambodia, continued H.E. Chheang Vun, has good relations with parliamentaries of countries in the region and the world and has attended major parliamentary meetings like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), and Cambodia’s parliamentary has played a crucial role in both IPU and APA.

He underlined the significance of ASEP11, saying that the event will be a good opportunity for Cambodia to show the national prestige via the international arenas to be chaired by the Cambodian National Assembly President, Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

It will also not only help resolve and restore Cambodia’s tourism, but also build trust for foreign investors to invest in the country, he added.

The 11th Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting is a side event of the ASEM13 to be hosted by Cambodia in November this year.

Other side events of the ASEM13 include Asia-Europe Forum on Women, Peace and Security, the Asia-Europe Cultural Festival, the 1st Asia-Europe Economic and Business Forum (AEEBF1), the ASEF Young Leaders Summit, and the 10th ASEF Editors’ Roundtable (ASEFERT10).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press