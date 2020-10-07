Asia and Pacific Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8 (Reporting Period: 1 – 30 September 2020)

Regional Situation

• With over 6.6 million confirmed cases, India has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region, and second globally.

• On top of the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies there is a 75% likelihood of La Niña materialising between September 2020 – March 2021. Countries at high risk of possible La Niña impacts in Asia and the Pacific are: Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, the Philippines, Tonga, Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Afghanistan and Iran.

• The pandemic continues to spread across Asia and the Pacific. India, Iran, the Philippines and Indonesia continue to experience a steady increase in new cases.

UNFPA Results Highlights

• At least 81,696 youth have received support through youth health lines in Afghanistan (15,300), Bangladesh (6,459), India (19,640), Indonesia (7,104), Lao PDR (26,800), Mongolia (590), Nepal (4,073) and Papua New Guinea (1,730).

• Across Asia and the Pacific, UNFPA has provided capacity building initiatives reaching:

226,485 front line SRH service providers (including maternal health, family planning and infection prevention and control).

9,695 front line GBV service providers (including case management, referral pathways and mental health and psychosocial support).

Source: United Nations Population Fund