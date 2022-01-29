Asian Elephant Found in Cambodia

Asian Elephant (Elephas maximus) listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list of threatened species have been spotted in Cambodian forests.

The good news was shared on Jan. 27 by the Ministry of Environment, adding that Asian Elephant were founded in protected areas of the country.

The researchers from the Ministry of Environment have discovered them in Cambodian wildlife sanctuaries through camera traps.

Reportedly, the extinction of the Asian elephants was threatened by habitat loss and poaching for illegal trade of their skin, toenails, gallstones, ivory and captivity.

The Asian elephant, also known as the Asiatic elephant, is the only living species of the genus Elephas, and is living in the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press