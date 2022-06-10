ASTERRA Hosts Delegation to Introduce Innovative Water-Saving Technology in Italy

Italian Delegation Meeting with ASTERRA

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This week, ASTERRA hosted a delegation of 21 Italian water utilities led by officials from the Israel Trade Office to explore water saving innovation from Israel. The delegates were introduced to Israeli-based water technology companies who provided information and opportunities to bring the innovation to their utilities in Italy.

The various regions and municipalities in Italy have differing water challenges, and often their approaches and resolutions to these challenges differ. ASTERRA Chief Executive Officer, Elly Perets said, “The information shared during this summit will drive Italian water stakeholders to integrate new technologies and methodologies. They can learn from water-scarce countries such as Israel. When collaborations highlight inter-organizational innovation strategies and increase the focus on water digitalization, we see improvement in related water networks. This accelerates the drive to sustainability.”

Known as a water-tech powerhouse, Israel is home to many innovative water solutions. Besides ASTERRA, some of the other Israeli water tech companies presenting included leaders in the water industry such as Mekorot, Kando, NUF, WaterGen, and Lishtot. The group also toured the Shafdan Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Palmachim Desalination Plant during their visit.

The program began with an address by Franco Masenello, an expert on leak detection and the chief executive officer of 2f Water Venture SRL. 2f Water Venture is ASTERRA’s Italian channel partner and provides coordination and field support on the detection of water leaks across Italy using ASTERRA’s satellite-based Recover product.

The goals and positive outcomes from this delegation are numerous. “The likely outcomes from this include increased cooperation and strengthening technology ties between Italy and Israel. We anticipate immediate positive benefits to be realized for the entire country of Italy,” Perets added.

ABOUT ASTERRA

ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA products and services use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its products to the next level. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 59 countries, saving over 169,280 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 108,339 metric tons, and saving 423,200 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ f9383406-8a4e-4f31-aa5e- 8048ef53530f