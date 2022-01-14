ATF 2022 to Reaffirm Cambodia as a Safe Tourism Destination

The ASEAN Tourism Forum 2022 (ATF 2022) to be hosted by Cambodia will reaffirm Cambodia as a safe tourism destination in the region.

The optimism was made by H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism in a preparatory meeting for ATF 2022 at Preah Sihanouk province on Wednesday.

The forum will also be a good opportunity to reopen ASEAN tourism officially, added the minister.

Cambodia will host the 40th ASEAN Tourism Forum from Jan. 16 to 22, 2022 in the Preah Sihanouk province.

The ATF 2022’s opening ceremony will take place on Jan. 18, under the presidency of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Over 120 tourism ministers, senior officials from the ten ASEAN Member States and other international delegates have confirmed to join the ATF 2022 and other related meetings.

Buyers from 40 companies and 20 media institutions from 27 countries will participate in the TRAVEX — the forum’s travel trade fair that will host 187 stands.

The AFT 2022 will go along with side meetings, such as the Meeting of ASEAN National Tourism Organisations (NTOs); the Meetings of ASEAN Tourism Ministers, ASEAN + China, Korea, Japan Tourism Ministers, ASEAN + Russia Tourism Ministers, ASEAN + India Tourism Ministers.

Besides, there will be tree planting and golf programmes as well as island tours.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press