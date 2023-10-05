Atos selected by Lotterywest in Western Australia for a 5-year contract to deliver core infrastructure services

Melbourne, Australia, October 5, 2023 – Atos today announces the continuation of its longstanding partnership with Lotterywest, through a 5-year contract extension aimed at the delivery of core infrastructure services in partnership with NEXTDC.

Atos plays a crucial role in this extended contract by delivering essential governance, billing, and reporting services. Atos takes the lead in addressing and resolving any issues that may occur within the two Data Centres (NEXTDC P1 and P2) and the six Network links. This ensures smooth operations and minimal disruption to vital services.

Furthermore, Atos serves as the central interface between Lotterywest, the Data Centres, and the Network Carrier, streamlining communication and coordination. This strategic role optimises operations, promoting synergy and efficiency, while providing Lotterywest with swift and effective support.

James Berry, Managing Director of Atos Australia & New Zealand, highlighted the significance of this extended collaboration, stating, “We are excited to further our partnership with Lotterywest through this strategic move. Atos is dedicated to providing world-class Co-Location services that align seamlessly with Lotterywest’s objectives, fostering continued growth and innovation.”

This collaboration enables Lotterywest to harness Atos’s industry leading solutions to better serve the Western Australian community.

Learn more about Atos Tech Foundations solutions, click here .

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Lucie Leonardi | lucie.leonardi@atos.net

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000842573