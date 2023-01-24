AttackForge Launches Version 2 – Redefining Pentesting for the Future

Market leader introduces the next generation in Pentest Management Platforms.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AttackForge®, a global leader in Pentest Management solutions, has announced today the general availability of AttackForge Version 2 for Enterprise and Core products.

“Built entirely from the ground up, AttackForge Version 2 is our vision for the future of pentesting,” said Fil Filiposki, Co-Founder of AttackForge.

AttackForge brings industry workflows into a collaboration platform made for engineering, security, and business teams. AttackForge Version 2 builds upon its predecessor to enable more efficient scaling of pentesting to deal with the rising need for penetration testing.

“Just imagine how many vulnerabilities were found but not fixed, until organisations get hacked. Why? Because pentesting is an archaic process. Vulnerabilities are sitting in PDF reports, completely disconnected from the people who would need to fix them. AttackForge brings security and engineering teams to the same place, enabling them to collaborate, track and fix – before proverbial hits the fan,” said Stas Filshtinskiy, Co-Founder of AttackForge.

AttackForge Version 2 helps enterprises manage complex security testing programs and reduce risk by communicating vulnerabilities to engineering teams in real-time, as they get discovered by pentesters. Better management of vulnerabilities means a reduction of cyber risks. Faster remediation means a faster time to market.

“Over the past few years, our team has been working intimately with our customers, learning how they do penetration testing. Having insight into many of the largest organisations around the world, including some of the global consultancies and Fortune 500, we have unique perspectives on workflows that will enable and power the next generation of penetration testing. And we’re excited to build those perspectives into AttackForge Version 2,” said Filiposki.

At the time of release, AttackForge is the only pentest management platform currently available on the market that can be deployed on-demand in a dedicated tenant.

“We’re making AttackForge Version 2 accessible to all, placing it within reach of any engineering team, cyber security consultancy or enterprise, starting at $300 per month,” said Filshtinskiy.

AttackForge Version 2 can be deployed today from https://buy.attackforge.io.

You can find more information on AttackForge Version 2 for Enterprise here, and for Core here.

If you would like to compare the AttackForge family of products, more information can be found here.

About AttackForge

AttackForge Pty Ltd is the leading provider of pentest management and workflow solutions, pioneering the world’s first full lifecycle pentest management platform. The company’s Enterprise product is trusted across all industries and verticals – in government, healthcare, banking, retail, oil & energy, telecommunications, and other regulated industries. AttackForge Core is used by leading security consultancies and MSSPs. AttackForge’s vision is to create trusted and rigorous industry standard tools for managing pentesting projects & workflows. The current family of products includes AttackForge Community v1 (for individuals); AttackForge Core v2 (for small to medium-sized organizations); and AttackForge Enterprise v2 (for large organizations). Visit https://attackforge.com/ compare.html for a comparison.

Contact Information:

Rhiana Parolma

media@attackforge.com

