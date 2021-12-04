Attempts To Boycott Olympics In Any Way Wrong: Mongolian Official

Boycotting Olympics in any way or politicising sports is wrong, a senior official of the Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC), said.

“The International Olympic Committee’s charter clearly states that sports must be politically neutral. Therefore, I believe that it is wrong to boycott the Olympics in any way,” Enkhbat Badar-Uugan, secretary-general of the MNOC, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

“We must first consider the interests of our athletes, who have worked hard for many years. All Olympic committees put the interests of their athletes first,” Badar-Uugan said.

In that sense, despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, our big Olympic family finally successfully organised the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, he said.

“The next (Winter) Olympic Games will be held in Beijing, next year. I am confident that national Olympic Committees of all countries and regions will unite their voices, to ensure the success of the Winter Olympics and to successfully participate in the Olympic Games.”

Badar-Uugan is the first Olympic boxing champion from Mongolia. He won the gold medal in the Bantamweight (-54 kg) division, at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Two cross-country skiers from Mongolia have so far qualified for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, he said.

