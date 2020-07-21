AUPP Scholarships for Outstanding Students

A leading private university in Cambodia, the American University of Phnom Penh (AUPP), is offering special scholarships to outstanding performers.

The opening is entitled for all students with outstanding scores for the in-coming high school exam scheduled in August, according to an announcement by the university.

AUPP offers 15 scholarships for the Bachelor in Information Technology Management, 15 in Civil Engineering and 10 in Architecture.

According to Dr. Kenneth Dunn, Rector of AUPP, “This scholarship is an opportunity for financially disadvantaged students to access one of the best education for their families and society.”

In addition, AUPP offers up to 50 percent for Merit Scholarships for Fall Semester 2020.

Students who achieve Grade A or B for their national high school examinations and AUPP merit scholarships examinations are eligible for the Merit Scholarships.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press