Australia Appreciates Cambodia for Fight Against Money Laundering, Child Abuse and Transnational Crimes

Australian Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Pablo Kang has profoundly appreciated the Royal Government of Cambodia’s commitment in the fight against money laundering, child abuse and transnational crimes.

The ambassador expressed the appreciation when meeting with Minister of Justice H.E. Koeut Rith at the ministry here in Phnom Penh recently.

H.E. Koeut Rith thanked the Government of Australia for its contribution to the development of various sectors in Cambodia, particularly in justice and legislation.

Both sides also reiterated commitment to foster cooperation in human resource development, crime prevention and other support legal frameworks.

