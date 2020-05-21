Australia appreciates Cambodia’s Success in Fighting against COVID-19

Australia has expressed its congratulations to the Royal Government of Cambodia on its success in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appreciation was made by H.E. Pablo Kang, Australian Ambassador to Cambodia, during a meeting here on Tuesday with H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Australian ambassador also affirmed the continued support of the Australian government to the royal government in the fight against this deadly disease via grant aid to carry out projects and programmes aiming to improve the quality of health services and the living conditions of people, in particular those in rural areas, the unemployed, the disabled … and to improve food security.

In addition, added H.E. Pablo Kang, Australia will assist Cambodia in the area of rural infrastructure such as irrigation, clean water, and power distribution system.

For his part, H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth thanked the Australian side for its continued assistance to Cambodia during this difficult time and for its active and timely contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 spread.

On behalf of the royal government, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has been paying high attention to the people’s living conditions as well as to business and investment situation affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, he underlined.

The Cambodian DPM also expressed his gratitude to the Australian government and people for their support to the economic and social development of Cambodia, particularly in the fields of education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, and good governance.

