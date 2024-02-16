Australia Builds Capacity of Young Water Engineers for Sustainable Access to Clean Water



The Australian government has been assisting Cambodia in building capacity of young water engineers for sustainable access to clean water

According to the embassy’s news release, Australia’s flagship economic development programme, the Cambodia Australia Partnership for Resilient Economic Development (CAPRED), organised a study trip for engineers-in-training to a water treatment plant in Kampong Cham province.

The visit enabled 30 water and environmental engineering students and lecturers from the Institute of Technology of Cambodia to better understand the water supply chain.

The participants gained insights into the legal, technical and financial aspects of clean water distribution. They also discussed how water supply intersects with critical issues such as gender equality, disability and social inclusion and climate resilience to empower communities.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse