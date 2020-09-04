Australia Continues to Cooperate with GDI to Prevent Transnational Crimes

Cambodia and Australia have pledged to further boost bilateral cooperation for effective prevention of cross-border crimes.

The pledge was underlined in a recent meeting here in Phnom Penh between H.E Gen. Kiet Chantharith, Director General of Immigration, with Gen. Anthony Maguire, Senior Police Chief of the Australian Federal Police.

Gen. Anthony Maguire thanked the General Department of Immigration (GDI) for its good cooperation so far including in the so-called Strikeforce Dragon aimed at preventing transnational crimes that could pose risks to the national security of both countries.

From his end, H.E. Gen. Kiet Chantharith, warmly welcomed and congratulated Gen. Anthony Maguire for his mission in Cambodia, and thanked the Australian government for the support to Cambodia.

The director general reiterated Cambodia’s stand to cooperate with Australia to better address the transnational crimes, including drug and human trafficking.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press