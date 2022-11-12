Australia Deepens Engagement with Southeast Asia

Australia has highly valued the relations with ASEAN, reflected by the attendance of Australian Prime Minister H.E. Anthony Albanese in the 2nd Annual ASEAN-Australia Summit and the 17th East Asian Summit (EAS) in Phnom Penh.

According to a statement released today, the Australian leader’s attendance at the summits demonstrates the Australian Government’s commitment to deepening our engagement with Southeast Asia and addressing the shared challenges facing in the region.

At today’s 2nd Annual ASEAN-Australia Summit, H.E. Anthony Albanese reiterated Australia’s commitment to working with ASEAN to address shared challenges including food and energy security, climate change and regional stability.

The Prime Minister and ASEAN Leaders issued a Joint Statement on Cooperation under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) outlining their aspirations for the region Australia shares with ASEAN – one that is stable, peaceful, resilient and prosperous.

During the Summit, the Australian Prime Minister articulated his Government’s commitment to deepening engagement with Southeast Asia including through the appointment of eminent Australian business leader, Nicholas Moore, to lead development of the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040, which will set out a pathway to strengthen Australia’s economic engagement with the region. He also proposed to ASEAN leaders that Australia host a Commemorative Summit in 2024, to mark the 50th anniversary of Australia’s dialogue partnership with ASEAN. Australia was ASEAN’s first dialogue partner in 1974.

“We come together as neighbours and steadfast partners and friends. We are united not only by geography but by our determination to advance common interests and principles. Australia is proud to be ASEAN’s oldest Dialogue Partner. For close to five decades, our partnership has stood for mutual respect and cooperation among sovereign nations. I come here to reaffirm Australia’s commitment to this effort,” he said in his remarked to 2nd Annual ASEAN-Australia Summit.

At tomorrow’s East Asia Summit, H.E. Anthony Albanese will reaffirm Australia’s steadfast support for ASEAN centrality and ASEAN-led architecture, and discuss key strategic issues with regional leaders, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, the region’s energy transition and climate action, and food security.

After Cambodia, H.E. Anthony Albanese will travel to Bali, Indonesia to attend the G20 Bali Summit.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press