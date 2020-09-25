Australia Provides eWater Source Modeling Platform to Cambodia

Australia has provided eWater Source to Cambodia to access to Australia’s national water modeling platform and the donation is part of Australia’s ongoing support for sustainable water management throughout the Mekong region.

The hand-over ceremony took place here on Sept. 23 in the presence of H.E. Lim Kean Hor, Minister of Water Resources and Meteorology and H.E. Pablo Kang, Australian Ambassador to Cambodia.eWater Source, Australia’s national hydrological modelling platform will assist the Cambodian government to better understand the availability of water resources throughout the country, according to a press release issued on Sept. 24.

It will provide a stronger evidence based on which decisions are made about the development of water infrastructure and the allocation of water for a range of users – cities and towns, farming and freshwater fisheries, hydropower and industry.

With a highly variable climate, Australia has developed unique tools and technologies, such as eWater Source, to assist in understanding water resources over time and to enable transparent decision-making over how water is allocated between competing users.

“We are pleased to share an important Australian innovation – the eWater Source platform – with our neighbours and friends in Cambodia, because doing so will help ensure water governance based on solid evidence and can contribute to Cambodia’s post-COVID recovery,” said H.E. Ambassador Kang.

“The sustainable management of Cambodia’s precious water resources is crucial to support the socio-economic development of our cities and of our growing agriculture and energy sectors, while preserving our unique environment,” stated H.E. Lim Kean Hor. “We welcome the offer by the Government of Australia to provide both technical tools and capacity building support so that Cambodians can learn from the Australian experience and improve our management of water resources for the entire country.”

Australia has been supporting Cambodian and other Southeast Asian countries to strengthen the management of shared water resources since the 1990s. Australia’s regional Greater Mekong Water Resources Programme supports the Mekong River Commission and Mekong countries to make evidence-based decisions about the use of water resources throughout the region.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press