Australia Provides More Support to ECCC

Australia has announced to provide up to AUD 2 million over the next two years through the United Nations to help conclude the Khmer Rouge Tribunal (ECCC)’s legal proceedings and, importantly, to support the Tribunal’s archiving and community outreach mechanisms.

The Australian Embassy in Phnom Penh made the announcement this morning, underlining that this new commitment builds on Australia’s previous contributions of over AUD 40 million to the Court since 2005, making the country the third largest international donor.

“Australia’s support for the Khmer Rouge Tribunal reflects our strong commitment to international criminal justice and our faith that, by understanding and accounting for the horrific acts of the past, we can work with Cambodia and our region to ensure they are never repeated,” the embassy said.

Australia is a major supporter of the Khmer Rouge Tribunal (ECCC), which is helping to secure justice for the many victims of the Khmer Rouge regime and their families. Approximately 83,000 Cambodians attended hearings during the Tribunal’s most recent trial, which resulted in two senior Khmer Rouge leaders being convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity.

