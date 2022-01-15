Australia Reaffirms Support for Cambodia

Australia has reaffirmed its support for Cambodia in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Hon Scott Morrison MP, Prime Minister of Australia

“We stand with Cambodia in facing the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19. Recovery and alleviation of the pandemic’s impact on people and the economy is an urgent goal to which Australia is actively providing financial and material support,” the Australian Premier stressed in his message on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The full message reads as follows:

“AUSTRALIA AND CAMBODIA

70 YEARS OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

As Australia and Cambodia celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations, we can reflect on the enduring connections between our nations.

As we look back, we honour the spirit of the Cambodian people. We honour their development and achievement, and pay tribute to the strength that has emerged out of the pain of time’s past.

Since 1952, Australia has been a staunch supporter of peace and development in Cambodia.

Our diplomatic ties are shaped and sustained by our common interest in peace and prosperity – at home, and in the region we share.

Our bonds of family and friendship enrich us. In Australia, we celebrate a growing and diverse community of people of Cambodian heritage. Australians in Cambodia participate in the life of your country as volunteers, educators, in business and social enterprise.

In the late 1980s, Australia helped break an impasse in the Cambodian peace process and was a co-signatory to the Paris Peace Agreements of 1991, which established the principles for the creation of a free and fair democratic nation. Australia remains committed to these principles, based on the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

Cambodia will play a vital role as chair of ASEAN in 2022. ASEAN’s vision to support an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific is critical to our region. Australia is proud to be ASEAN’s Comprehensive Strategic Partner, and will continue to be a champion for ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific.

We stand with Cambodia in facing the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19. Recovery and alleviation of the pandemic’s impact on people and the economy is an urgent goal to which Australia is actively providing financial and material support.

On this anniversary of the founding of our diplomatic ties, I join the people of Australia and Cambodia in celebrating a firm and thriving relationship.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press