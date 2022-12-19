Australia Supporting Cambodian Agribusinesses

According to the Australian Embassy in Cambodia, Australia’s Ambassador for Women and Girls, Ms. Christine Clarke CSC visited Phnom Penh last week, during which she met with the Cambodia Australia Partnership for Resilient Economic Development (CAP RED).
The Ambassador’s role involves international advocacy to promote gender equality, said the source, adding that she works to eradicate violence against women and girls and enhance the participation of women in decision-making and leadership.
CAP RED accompanied the Ambassador to meet Lok Chumteav Oknha Keo Mom, Chairperson of LY LY Food Industry Co., Ltd, and a well-known female Cambodian entrepreneur.
Ly Ly produces rice crackers, snacks, and dried fruit and vegetables. In 2019, Australia funded a viability assessment of banana chips as a potential new product line.
CAP RED is Australia’s flagship economic development programme in Cambodia. The Programme continues Australia’s support of Cambodian agribusinesses, and especially women-led enterprises.
Source: Agency Kampuchea Press