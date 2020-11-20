Australia Supports ASEAN’s Economic Recovery

The Government of Australia has announced to provide more financial assistance for high quality infrastructure development to support ASEAN’s economic recovery.

“Building on our existing infrastructure investments in Cambodia, Australia is committing a further $70 million to help plan, design and develop high quality infrastructure to support ASEAN’s economic recovery,” said the Australian Embassy in Phnom Penh.

This will help Cambodia develop the projects it needs to grow its economy and improve access to services for all Cambodians – through better roads, clean water, reliable and sustainable power and accessible digital infrastructure, it underlined.

According to the embassy, with ASEAN, Australia is committed to a resilient and inclusive region.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press