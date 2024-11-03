Australia Supports Gender Equality Promotion in Cambodia.



Phnom Penh: The Australian government is committed to supporting Cambodia’s efforts to promote gender equality and combat gender-based violence.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Australia’s Ambassador for Gender Equality, Ms. Stephanie Copus Campbell, met with H.E. Kitti Pundit, Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister for Women’s Affairs, to discuss Cambodia’s progress, shared challenges, and learning in promoting women and girls.

Australia has played a key role in developing Cambodia’s Gender-Based Violence Action Plan and other gender integration policies, the source pointed out. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation to advance shared priorities, ensuring that all individuals-especially women and girls-can participate equally in social, economic, and political life, it added.

‘We are proud to support the ministry’s launch and dissemination of the Neary Rattanak VI strategy (2024-2028) through the Cambodia-Australia Partnership for Resilient Economic Development (CAPRED) programme,’ said the emba

ssy.