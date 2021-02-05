Australia to Continue Financing Cambodia’s Vulnerable People

Australia has pledged to grant US$50 million a year to support Cambodian vulnerable people, including people with disabilities, women who are victims of violence and the minority groups.

The pledge was made recently by H.E. Pablo Chiho Kang, Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia during a field visit to see the Implementation of Social Accountability Framework (ISAF) by World Vision Cambodia at Tbeng Meanchey district of Preah Vihear province.

That financing support, H.E. Pablo Chiho Kang continued, will also focus on agriculture, education and health sectors in order to promote Cambodia’s welfare service, especially during COVID-19 crisis.

The Government of Australia has also provided Cambodia US$28 million as grant aid to buy COVID-19 vaccines, he added.

ISAF is a project to help improve local service delivery through enhanced accountability, and reduce poverty, affected most by the vulnerable.

