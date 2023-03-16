Australia Vows to Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Cambodia

“Australia continues respectful dialogues on an equal and sovereign basis for our relationship,” reaffirmed H.E. Mr. Justin Kevin Whyatt, the new Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia, during his courtesy call upon H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the ministry on Mar. 15.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation AKP received this afternoon, both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing state of relations across the board between the two countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister recalled with gratitude the assistance of the people and government of Australia extended to Cambodia in support of, among others, agriculture, infrastructure, education, de-mining, people-to-people connectivity and health, including Covid-19 vaccines.

The Ambassador is committed to strengthening the bilateral ties with the Kingdom and to exploring opportunities to enhance partnership in the ASEAN-Australia framework.

They deliberated approaches to further expansion of the bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, health, agriculture, gender equality, security and defence.

As Australian government is developing the “Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040”, the new envoy intends to encourage quality investment to Cambodia.

The Deputy Prime Minister sought Australia’s renewed support for mine clearance with a view to realising the goal of mine-free Cambodia by 2025.

The two foreign ministries looked forward to the 4th round of their “Senior Official Talks” to be held in Cambodia later this year.

Both sides also exchanged views on some regional issues. The Ambassador praised Cambodia’s excellent job on last year’s Chairmanship of ASEAN, and recalled with appreciation the Kingdom’s endeavours leading to Myanmar authorities’ release of the Australian Professor Sean Turnell last year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Presse