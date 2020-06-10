Australian Ambassador Appreciates Cambodia’s COVID-19 Response

Australian Ambassador to Cambodia has expressed his strong appreciation of the government’s COVID-19 response and pledged more assistance on Cambodia’s public health.

The Ambassador H.E. Pablo Chiho Kang made the points when joining a recent inspection of the poor-household identification process at Prey Veng province with H.E. Chhay Than, Senior Minister and Minister of Planning.

The measures taken by the Royal Government respond well to the actual need and situation, especially the effort to assist those marginalised and vulnerable amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Australian diplomat also unveiled the US$50 million assistance from his government to further improve public health in Cambodia.

Moreover, he added, the Australian government has through H-EQIP and ID-Poor helped 2.4 million poor Cambodians to have access to free-of-charge healthcare services.

H.E. Chhay Than thanked the Government and people of Australia for the support to Cambodia in the difficult time.

On behalf of the Royal Government of Cambodia, the senior minister reiterated that Cambodia will not leave any one behind and that the Royal Government is working hard to ensure inclusive response measures.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press