Australian Embassy Extends Condolences to Victims of Building Collapse in Kep

The Embassy of Australia to Cambodia has expressed its condolences to the victims of the building collapse incident in Kep province.

"The Australian Embassy offers our condolences to the victims of the building collapse in Kep. We send our thoughts and prayers for the rescue and recovery operation. We remain committed to working with Cambodia to improve construction safety standards," said the embassy on its Facebook page a few minutes ago.

A six-floor building, whose construction has been completed at about 90 percent, collapsed this afternoon, at around 4:30 pm. This under-construction collapsed building is located near Wat Samathi in Kep city, Kep province.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen is now at the incident site to lead the rescue operation.

Some 30 workers are believed to be in the building when it collapsed. According to Kep Provincial Administration, 20 victims have been found, of them four (three women) were dead.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press