Australian Foreign Minister to Visit Cambodia This Weekend

Senator the Hon Marise PAYNE, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women of Australia, will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia on Nov. 7-8, 2021, at the invitation of H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation AKP received this morning, during the visit, Senator the Hon Marise PAYNE will pay a courtesy call on Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Senator the Hon Marise PAYNE will hold a bilateral meeting with H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, during which various aspects of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of common interest and concern will be discussed, including Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2022, it pointed out.

Availing the opportunity of her stay in Phnom Penh, Senator the Hon Marise PAYNE will visit the Cambodian Women’s Crisis Centre, welcomed by H.E. Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister of Women’s Affairs, the same source added.

“The official visit of Senator Hon Marise PAYNE to Cambodia will reaffirm Australia’s commitment to working more closely with the Kingdom to further enhance relations in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks for mutual benefits of the two countries,” the press release underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press