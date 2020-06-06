Australia’s Further Support for Cambodia’s Agriculture Unveiled

Australia will continue the implementation of Cambodia-Australia agricultural valuable chain programme worth between US$80 to US$100 million.

The plan was floated when H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and H.E Pablo Kang, Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia jointly chaired a demonstration of rice production using latest machinery and technique to farmers in Kampong Cham province.

According to H.E. Veng Sakhon, the project is Australia’s phase-III assistance for agricultural sector in Cambodia.

It will further promote Cambodian farmers’ livelihood and local economy, he added.

