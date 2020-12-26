Australia’s US$300 Million Financing for COVID-19 Vaccines in the Region

AKP Phnom Penh, December 26, 2020 — Australia is planning to support US$300 million financing under COVID-19 vaccines provision in ASEAN countries including Cambodia.

The plan was shared by H.E. Pablo Chiho Kang, Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia during a meeting with H.E. Academician Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance here in Phnom Penh recently.

H.E. Pablo Chiho Kang continued that the financing under the vaccines assistance package is the government’s policy to respond to the pandemic of COVID-19 efficiently in Cambodia and the region.

That programme will focus on key work components including procurement, technical counseling for the delivery and storage of the vaccines, and training to the health teams, underlined the Australian diplomat.

He added that Australia will continue supporting Cambodia through its financing aid to implement any project and programme to further promote quality health services, agricultural sector, clean water supply and electricity structures.

Australia also supports the Royal Government’s policy in social protection and ensuring equality of social services provision to people with disability and vulnerable women.

From his end, H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth appreciated Australia’s initiative to support the provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the region and Cambodia.

The deputy prime minister highlighted that the Royal Government is coordinating with concerned development partners through both multilateral and bilateral meetings, especially with WHO to discuss the COVID-19 vaccines procurement as well as the vaccination.

He also thanked the Government and people of Australia for their contribution to Cambodia’s development in all sectors, especially in social economy, education, health, agriculture, power, infrastructures, and good governance.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press