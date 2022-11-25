Autobiography of Future Cambodian PM Candidate Published

‘Influential Eldest Son’, an autobiography of a rising candidate for future Cambodian Prime Minister from the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has been published.

According to its author, Mr. Pov Sok, a member of Khmer Writer Association, the book about Lieutenant General Hun Manet, features him since his childhood until his engagement in politics.

It does not only highlight Lieutenant General Hun Manet’s exceptional characteristics and qualifications, but also unveils his stand in ‘political battles’ and his milestone achievements especially in the fight against COVID-19, Cambodia’s in-depth military reform, international relations, humanitarian activities and beyond.

The 390-page autobiography, added Mr. Pov Sok, is now available at bookstores in Phnom Penh.

The historical book that took eight years to research and ten months to write will also be made available at libraries in the 25 capital and provinces of Cambodia.

Mr. Pov Sok thanked Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen, Cambodia’s First Lady and the mother of Lieutenant General Hun Manet for supporting him to publish the book.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, the respected father and role model of Lieutenant General Hun Manet, on Dec. 2, 2021 announced his support for his eldest son as the next Prime Minister candidate of the country.

In July 2022, Lieutenant General Hun Manet was unanimously elected by the Extraordinary Congress of the Cambodian People’s Party as the future candidate for Prime Minister.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press