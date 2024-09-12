Avnet to Support South East Water’s Mass Digital Meter Deployment



MELBOURNE, Australia, Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, has been awarded a contract to supply Huizhong’s SCL61H-100 smart ultrasonic water meters to South East Water’s Digital Meters program.

South East Water is undertaking the largest rollout of smart meters in Australia. The deployment of Huizhong’s smart water meters aligns with the water utility’s aim to significantly reduce water wastage, a critical issue as non-revenue water-water lost to leaks and bursts in distribution systems-represents a substantial operational cost for water utilities as well as an environmental issue.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency