Azerion strengthens Dutch digital advertising foothold through acquisition of [M]media

Amsterdam, 31 October 2022 – Today, Azerion has announced the acquisition of [M]media B.V., a leading sales house, tech partner and intermediary for publishers and advertisers in the Dutch digital advertising space with a strong focus on sports, lifestyle and automotive audiences.

Atilla Aytekin, co-CEO of Azerion, comments: “[M]media has long been one of the leading advertising networks in the Netherlands and our two companies have a long-standing business relationship. As such, we are delighted to welcome [M]media to our platform and make available our combined inventory of quality content with highly engaged audiences to advertisers.”

Azerion will integrate [M]media’s display, video and native advertising capabilities, adding to its robust current offering in these areas. The company will also bring valuable expertise in a number of contemporary marketing methods to the Azerion platform, offering publisher and advertiser solutions such as search engine optimization, branded content and social media marketing, among others. Through this acquisition, Azerion will strengthen its digital marketing and advertising offering as a whole, bringing a diverse range of features and know-how to the platform.

The transaction is effective as of 1 October 2022. [M]media generated approximately €9.4 million gross revenue in 2021.

This latest news follows Azerion’s recent announcement of the acquisitions of Vlyby Gmbh and a number of asset deals as Azerion continues to execute on its growth strategy.

About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers, and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com.

About [M]media

[M]media offers a selective collection of leading websites and apps in automotive, finance, lifestyle and sports. With our publishers’ content we succeed to achieve and fascinate Dutch men and women. With over 90 different websites and apps within our network, we reach more than 10 million unique visitors every month.

Together with multiple editorial-offices and video production teams, we create (sponsored) content for our advertisers. The attention value of this unique content makes us able to achieve the (communication) goals of our advertisers. Depending on the campaign objective, our team of digital experts will look for the strongest advertising solution within our channels, to perfectly reach the target audience.

