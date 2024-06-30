BAJC: MALAYSIA WHITEWASH UAE 5-0 TO EMERGE GROUP B WINNERS



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia emerged as Group B winners after a 5-0 victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the 2024 Badminton Asia Junior Championships (BAJC) in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, today.

In the final group stage match, Malaysia started strong by claiming the first point through mixed doubles pair Kang Khai Xing-Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan who defeated Dev Vishnu-Taabia Khan 21-9, 21-13 in 20 minutes.

Siti Zulaikha Muhammad Azmi secured the second point for the country from the women’s singles after overcoming Mysha Omer Khan 22-20, 21-10, while Muhammad Faiq Masawi extended Malaysia’s lead to 3-0 by defeating Bharath Latheesh 21-18, 21-13.

In the fourth match, women’s doubles pair Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting faced no trouble in securing victory over Taabia Khan-Sakshi Kurbkhelgi, winning 21-9, 21-13.

Malaysia completed the 5-0 victory through the men’s doubles pair Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai, who defeated Dev Ayyapan-Dhiren Ayyapan 24-22, 21-18.

Malaysia will compete in the quarter-finals tomorrow, but the op

ponent will only be determined when a draw is conducted after the conclusion of all group stage matches today.

Last year, the national squad failed to advance past the quarter-finals after losing 0-3 to Thailand, also in Yogyakarta.

The last time Malaysia won a medal in the mixed team event was in 2018 when they secured bronze at the championship in Jakarta.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency