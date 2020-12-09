Banking Associations Call Cashless Transaction to Curb COVID-19

Three leading banking associations have called on online banking payments among Cambodians – the move to contribute to containing the spread of COVID-19 in Cambodia.

The Association of Banks in Cambodia, Cambodia Microfinance Association, and Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology made the call in a joint statement released yesterday as the Royal Government is battling against the local COVID-19 infection.

The urge comes after studies and experts have proved that transaction settlement using cash or banknotes can be a quick way of COVID-19 virus transmission.

While pushing through the cashless transaction, continued the statement, the banking and microfinance associations are working with the National Bank of Cambodia to facilitate inter-bank payment more convenient, fast, safe and with very reasonable charge.

The banking associations also encouraged the public to download e-transaction settlement apps to use.

Driven by the local infection cases, Cambodia’s national tally is now 354 and 307 of them were cured and discharged from the hospital.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press