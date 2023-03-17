Banking System Maintains Strong Growth with Adequate Liquidity

The current banking system in Cambodia is healthy with strong capital, adequate liquidity and low non-performing loans, according to the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC).

An NBC’s report showed that banking institutions provided a total of US$55.2 billion in loans as of January 2023 to some 3.8 million borrowers.

At the same time, they received a total of US$42.7 billion in deposits from 15.8 million deposit accounts.

H.E. Rath Sovannorak, Assistant Governor and Director General of the NBC’s Banking Supervision, said at the launching ceremony of the Wing Bank branch held here early this week that the banking sector plays an important role in the economic and social development of Cambodia.

"Supervision of banking and financial institutions remains a priority, which must be carried out in accordance with the new standards of risk-based and prospects,” he said.

The implementation of the financial environment, which plays an important role in enabling people to access the official financial services in a timely manner, appropriate, affordable and have legal protection, he added.

The country currently has 58 commercial banks, nine specialised banks, and 86 microfinance institutions, with a total of 2,614 headquarters and branches as well as 3,998 automated teller machines (ATMs) throughout the country, the NBC said.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse