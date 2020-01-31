Battambang Province Preparing to Host This Year’s River Festival

Battambang, a northwestern province of Cambodia, has been preparing itself to host the annual River Festival scheduled to take place on Mar. 13-15, 2020.

At a preparatory meeting with the provincial authorities held recently in the Battambang provincial city, H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, was positive that the event will further promote tourism movement and products in the province as well as Cambodia.

Key activities planned include the efforts to promote cultural and tourist attractions and showcase local products, especially to improve the quality of tourism services in province.

The minister urged concerned provincial authorities to also look into plastic-free alternatives in their initiatives, particularly for food and beverage services.

The first River Festival was organised in Kratie province in 2015, followed by the second in Kampong Cham province, the third in Stung Treng province, the fourth in Kandal province, and the fifth in Kampong Chhnang province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press