Battambang, the Best Countdown City of the Year 2022

Battambang province was recognised as the “Best Countdown City of the Year 2022”, according to an announcement of the National Committee for Clean City Assessment.

The two runners up are Preah Sihanouk coastal province and Siem Reap cultural province, the source added.

The award ceremony will take place during the celebration of National Clean City Day to be held on Feb. 27, 2023.

The National Committee for Clean City Assessment and the Ministry of Tourism have organised a contest for the city that hosts the most impressive 2022-2023 countdown event through online voting at http://bestcountdowncity.cambodiacleancity.gov.kh/ from Dec. 31, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

The competition criteria include the decoration, hygiene and environmental friendliness, security, safety, order, and satisfaction and pleasure of tourists and the public engaging.

