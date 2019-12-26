Battambang to Host 6th River Festival Next Year

Battambang province will host Cambodia's 6th River Festival in March next year, according to senior tourism official.

H.E. Pak Sokhom, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism unveiled the plan during a recent preparation meeting with the provincial governor and competent authorities at Battambang.

As planned, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his spouse will preside over the historical celebration.

The River Festival, underlined H.E. Pak Sokhom, covers three main events � tree planting, Khmer and foreign product exhibition, and sports.

On behalf of Battambang's authorities and people, Governor H.E. Nguon Ratanak expressed his profound appreciation of the decision of the government to choose the province for the festival.

The first River Festival was organised in Kratie in 2015, followed by the second in Kampong Cham, third in Stung Treng, fourth in Takhmao town of Kandal, and firth in Kampong Chhnang.

All involved institutions are committed to make the in-coming River Festival in Battambang province the best one.

